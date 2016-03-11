OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center Hosts Breast Cancer Awareness Club

ALTON – OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center is hosting the Marquette Catholic High School Breast Cancer Awareness Club Friday, March 11 at 10 a.m.

The group will get an overview of what services are provided at the Cancer Center of Excellence: Radiation Oncology, Medical Oncology/Hematology, and Chemotherapy Infusion.

The students will be guidEd by OSF Saint Anthony’s cancer prevention and treatment specialists.

“It’s imperative that these students understand that when someone has cancer, there is hope,” said Karen Boyd, Oncology Certified R.N. “We hope to alleviate some fears, and stress the importance of ‘knowing your body’, because the better they are informed, the better they can discuss the issues and help educate others.”

The Breast Cancer Awareness Club (BCA) was founded in 2008 by students dedicated to raising money and awareness for breast and other cancers. The club started with 11 members, and has continued to grow over the years. The BCA is now more than 70 members strong.

“I know these students can empathize with the challenges that cancer brings, but this is a good chance for them to see the positive change and the treatment from Saint Anthony's which is provided to patients,” said Becky Schulz, BCA Faculty Advisor. “I also hope that since we have this opportunity to tour the facilities, this would be a great time for the students to ask any questions they may have to the professionals.”

Media is invited to participate in the tour, but an RSVP is required to attend. Your on-site contact is Tina Zumwalt.

