GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College’s Paralegal program has fueled the careers of many students who are excited to share their successes.

Chase Giffin recently earned the position of deputy circuit clerk at the Madison County Courthouse and credits the connections he made and opportunities he acquired through L&C’s Paralegal program.

“Thank you for offering this amazing program that gave me the opportunity to take internships at Illinois JusticeCorps and Simmons Hanly Conroy LLP, Those opportunities gave me a leg up against the competition,” he said. “If it wasn’t for your program, I would not have gotten this position with Madison County.”

Jasmine Akers also expects a brighter future thanks to the Paralegal program.

“I wanted to express how much your program has evolved my career path,” she said. “I’ve just accepted a job, and I start Monday. I’m very excited for my new career. I will never forget how amazing this program is. ‘Thank you’ doesn’t express as much as I’d like.”

Students often credit the program’s flexibility as a key to their academic success.

“The Paralegal program at Lewis and Clark has been transformative,” student JaMaica Leflore said. “Unlike before, I no longer feel rushed, overwhelmed or burdened by unrealistic expectations. The courses are manageable, and the instructors are always available to answer questions and support students. I owe a great deal of thanks to my instructors, Becky Gockel and Jerrold Burkhart, who continue to encourage me, whether they realize it or not.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The Paralegal program has been at the forefront of online learning at L&C, allowing students with work and family commitments to earn their degrees.

“The Paralegal program has always been ahead of the curve with its online class options,” 2020 Paralegal Student of the Year Rebekah Mapes said. “I was able to complete the program at a pace that worked for me and my schedule. The program introduces real lawyers, real paralegals and real judges to teach you real-world insights into the career. I directly learned legal research and writing from a licensed, practicing attorney. The program prepares you to immediately enter the job market and provides you with a skill set you can apply to any law office.”

It's not unusual for Paralegal graduates to go on to earn their law degrees. L&C alumna Haley Franklin (Class of 2018) is currently earning her law degree from Saint Louis University School of Law and expects to take the bar exam in early 2026.

“Having paralegal experience under my belt while entering into the legal arena has not only given me an edge, but it has allowed me to make connections with amazing attorneys and legal support staff who helped to positively influence my decision on furthering my career,” Franklin said.

For the first time, Paralegal students can get a jump on the Spring semester. Tort Law (PLGL-150) and Litigation (PLGL-160) are both being offered during Winter Intersession (Dec. 23-Jan. 17). Contact the Enrollment Center to register, (618) 468-2222 or enroll@lc.edu.

For more information on L&C’s Paralegal program, contact Program Coordinator Becky Gockel at (618) 468-4538 or bgockel@lc.edu.

More like this: