EDWARDSVILLE - Columbus School has 25 new computers in a new lab thanks to the Columbus School Parent Teacher Organization (PTO).

The computers were purchased through the guidance of District 7’s Director Of Technology Bill Miener.

Columbus School Principal Vince Schlueter said he and his faculty at Columbus were so appreciative of the purchase, which was $12,500, and the new lab. Previously, the school had 15 computers and many were outdated, he added.

“This is a great gift for the children,” the principal said. “The Parent Teacher Organization has supported our district throughout. We were able to get Polyvision boards, do a balloon launch and solar cars and they are always willing to help me.”

Beth Duncan, a teacher at Columbus School, was already using the new lab with her class during a recent visit to the school.

Duncan said she was ecstatic to have the new computers and said it will mean a considerable amount to her class.

“We will be able to produce poems and save them on their scan disk,” she said. “The students can also do research for topic papers. They will be able to get facts and produce a power point with animation and pictures, then display it in class. This is so wonderful. In the past we have had to pair up on computers, but now they each are able to work on their own computer in the lab.”

Schlueter stressed that this is an example of the community getting involved with their school and making a difference with modern technology.

“The kids will get loads from it,” he said.

