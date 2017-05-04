EDWARDSVILLE - Approximately 660 Southern Illinois University Edwardsville students were treated to a hearty breakfast Sunday night, served by SIUE administrators, faculty and staff.

SIUE Chancellor Randy Pembrook, Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Jeffrey Waple, and Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Denise Cobb, joined approximately 30 faculty and staff members to dish out a wide spread of food, and wish students well as the semester comes to an end. The menu included French toast sticks, scrambled eggs, hash browns, turkey sausage, bacon, fresh fruit, pastries and juice.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Morris University Center, Kimmel Student Involvement Center and University Housing have sponsored the late night breakfast event since fall 2013.

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville provides students with a high quality, affordable education that prepares them for successful careers and lives of purpose to shape a changing world. Built on the foundation of a broad-based liberal education, and enhanced by hands-on research and real-world experiences, the academic preparation SIUE students receive equips them to thrive in the global marketplace and make our communities better places to live. Situated on 2,660 acres of beautiful woodland atop the bluffs overlooking the natural beauty of the Mississippi River’s rich bottomland and only a short drive from downtown St. Louis, the SIUE campus is home to a diverse student body of more than 14,000.

More like this: