



EDWARDSVILLE - More than 740 Southern Illinois University Edwardsville students were treated to a hearty breakfast Sunday night, served by SIUE administrators, faculty and staff.

Randy Dunn, SIU System president, Stephen Hansen, SIUE interim chancellor and Jeffrey Waple, vice chancellor for student affairs, along with faculty and staff, dished out a wide spread of food and wished students well at the start of finals week. The menu included French toast sticks, scrambled eggs, hash browns, turkey sausage, bacon, fresh fruit, pastries and juice.

Morris University Center, Kimmel Student Involvement Center and University Housing have sponsored the late night breakfast event since fall 2013.