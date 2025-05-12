EDWARDSVILLE — The City of Edwardsville’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee marked the completion of the second week of its Bike Bus initiative on Friday, May 9, 2025, encouraging students to bike or walk to school in groups rather than relying on cars or traditional bus transportation.

On that morning, 18 students participated on the Columbus Elementary route, 10 students joined from Woodland Elementary, and additional riders from Cassens Elementary and several Walk Bus participants from Columbus participated.

The event, which has been held for several years each spring and fall, aims to promote active transportation among schoolchildren while fostering a sense of community.

The committee noted that the strong participation has led them to describe the program more as a “Bike Train” than a Bike Bus. The final session for this spring is scheduled for Friday, May 16, 2025.

The Bike Bus and Walk Bus programs have grown in popularity nationwide, with the Edwardsville initiative serving as a local example of how group biking and walking can be a fun and healthy alternative to car rides.

For more information, including routes, stops, and registration details, residents can visit the city’s website at www.cityofedwardsville.com/bikebus.