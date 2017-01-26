PEORIA - Six Edwardsville High School orchestra students qualified for this weekend’s Illinois Music Educators Association (ILMEA) All-State Festival in Peoria.

The six - Ethan Payne, Savannah Brannan, Katrina Agustin, Emily Crutchfield, Anna Farrar and Noah Eagle - were selected based on their ILMEA All-District audition in October in Springfield.

The students are taught by EHS orchestra director Victoria Voumard.

Every year, Illinois High School music students have the chance to be involved in a competitive audition to place in a District Music Festival.

Students with the highest scores at the District level earn the title as an All-State Musician. The Illinois Music Educators Association features All-State Bands, Choirs, Orchestras, Jazz Bands, Vocal Jazz Ensembles, Jazz Combos, Composer Showcases, and Future Music Educators Symposiums.

Earning a spot as an All-State musician is considered the pinnacle of performance success for a high school performer in Illinois.

