Students earn All-State status in orchestra, perform this weekend at festival
PEORIA - Six Edwardsville High School orchestra students qualified for this weekend’s Illinois Music Educators Association (ILMEA) All-State Festival in Peoria.
The six - Ethan Payne, Savannah Brannan, Katrina Agustin, Emily Crutchfield, Anna Farrar and Noah Eagle - were selected based on their ILMEA All-District audition in October in Springfield.
The students are taught by EHS orchestra director Victoria Voumard.
Every year, Illinois High School music students have the chance to be involved in a competitive audition to place in a District Music Festival.
Students with the highest scores at the District level earn the title as an All-State Musician. The Illinois Music Educators Association features All-State Bands, Choirs, Orchestras, Jazz Bands, Vocal Jazz Ensembles, Jazz Combos, Composer Showcases, and Future Music Educators Symposiums.
Earning a spot as an All-State musician is considered the pinnacle of performance success for a high school performer in Illinois.
