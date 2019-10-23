Students Consider Their Futures During Transfer Day
October 23, 2019 9:59 AM
Listen to the story
GODFREY - A representative from the University of Illinois Springfield speaks with Lewis and Clark
students during Transfer Day held Oct. 22 in The Commons at L&C. Dozens of colleges and branches of the military were on hand to recruit students. Over 40 career and transfer options are available at L&C. For more information, call (618) 468-2222 or (800) 468-LCCC.
