EDWARDSVILLE - This Valentine’s Day, students at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville shared what they love most about SIUE during the Campus Activities Board’s I Heart SIUE event held in the Morris University Center Goshen Lounge Wednesday, Feb. 14.

Written on hearts pinned to a festive backdrop, students love for SIUE included “free t-shirts and my friends,” “campus,” “great teachers,” “food at the MUC” and “the diversity and care they give to students.”

“SIUE is always offering activities to get students involved and come together, so I thought it would be good to participate in I Heart SIUE during my free time between classes,” said freshman mass communications major Brenden Canada.

Eddie the Cougar handed out valentines to students as they enjoyed other I Heart SIUE activities such as hopscotch, pin Edwardsville on an Illinois map (a spinoff of pin the tail on the donkey) and guess the amount of skittles and m&m’s in the jar.

“Eddie is so sweet, and no one ever gives him a valentine, so I thought I’d return the favor by giving him one,” said sophomore nursing major Maree’ Slack as she completed activities to earn a free SIUE t-shirt.

“I’m happy SIUE’s doing something for those who may not get a gift otherwise,” added Alison Okeke, a senior studying electrical engineering. “I always watch for opportunities to get free SIUE shirts. I’ll be graduating soon, so I want to leave with a good supply.”

“This is cute and fun,” said Karlee Stapf, a freshman elementary education major. “It’s nice to do something in our home away from home to celebrate the holiday.”

