GLEN CARBON - Recently, more than 500 Edwardsville School District 7 kindergarten students learned a considerable amount about agriculture and live animals on the annual Barnyard Day.

The day was presented by Edwardsville High School’s National FFA organization members at Glen Oaks Equestrian Center.

Live animals were present for kindergarten students to learn about and interact with while the students enjoyed a walk through the barn.

The students gathered around large enclosures that held some of their favorite barnyard animals and asked questions of the high school students. Many of the students displayed their own livestock.

Goshen Principal Mary Miller coordinated the event this year, with EHS Agriculture teacher John Davin. Goshen, Glen Carbon, Hamel, Leclaire, Midway and Nelson Elementary schools all participated.

Article continues after sponsor message

Principal Miller said the children, teachers and high school students all enjoy this particular day immensely.

“The children love to see the horses and the experience on the farm,” Miller said.

The collaboration between the FFA organization and the kindergarten staff provides cross-curricular benefits to both groups. Organizers say the high school students gain experience in public speaking to prepare them for statewide FFA competitions. The kindergarten students are able to enjoy the hands-on connections to all areas of the curriculum, including math, language arts, science, social studies and health.

More like this: