EDWARDSVILLE - Students are safe after a school bus driver overheard an apparent threat on a trip back from N.O. Nelson campus to Edwardsville High School on Friday afternoon.

Lt. Charles Kohlberg of the Edwardsville Police said at 1:41 p.m. today the department was dispatched after a bus had stopped after an alleged threatening statement.

“The bus driver pulled the bus over in the 200 block of Buchanan in Edwardsville after what he heard was made to be a threatening statement,” Kohlberg said. “The students were removed from the bus and police checked the bus and made sure there was nothing there to harm the students.”

The student who made the alleged threat was taken off the bus and detained by police. Meanwhile the rest of the students and the bus driver returned to Edwardsville High School and were dismissed.

Edwardsville Principal Dennis Cramsey issued a message to parents that an incident occurred Friday afternoon that caused a bus transporting students from the N.O. Nelson campus back to Edwardsville High School to be temporarily detained by the Edwardsville Police Department.

"The students on the bus are safe and have been transported back to Edwardsville High School," Cramsey said in the release. "At no time were students in danger. Unfortunately, the delay caused the bus to arrive at EHS after school was dismissed. All students will be transported home safely."

“The investigation is ongoing into this situation,” Kohlberg said.



