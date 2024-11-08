Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

EAST ST. LOUIS — The East St. Louis School District 189 recognized the commitment of its students and their families during a recent event celebrating perfect attendance for the first quarter of the school year. Dunbar Elementary School in East St. Louis honored its scholars who maintained perfect attendance over the nine-week period.

The celebration highlighted the dedication of both the students and their parents, with all scholars present at school every day, on time, and remaining for the full duration of each school day. In appreciation, the school held a raffle for the students and their parents, with prizes aimed at encouraging continued attendance.

Two students were awarded bikes as part of the raffle for perfect attendance. The winners were identified as Keyounte Gibson from the third grade and Zyonna Wheaton from the second grade. Additionally, two parents were selected to receive tablets, with the winners being the parents of Koriyon Thomas and Miracle Davis.

The event underscores the importance of attendance in the educational journey, and Dunbar Elementary School expressed gratitude to all parents for their support in ensuring their children’s daily presence at school.

Article continues after sponsor message

Bike winners:

Keyounte Gibson- 3rd grade

Zyonna Wheaton-2nd grade

Tablet winners:

Parent of Koriyon Thomas

Parent of Miracle Davis

More like this:

East St. Louis Celebrates Top Achievers At Annual Awards Banquet
Mar 21, 2025
East St. Louis School District Announces Full eLearning Day For Jan. 8
Jan 7, 2025
Inclement Weather Forces Calendar Changes in East St. Louis Schools
Jan 30, 2025
Several Families Assisted By Food Pantry Led By Bush Alternative School Students In East St. Louis
Mar 29, 2025
Powerful Performances Highlight East St. Louis High School Poetry Slam Success
4 days ago

 