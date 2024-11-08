EAST ST. LOUIS — The East St. Louis School District 189 recognized the commitment of its students and their families during a recent event celebrating perfect attendance for the first quarter of the school year. Dunbar Elementary School in East St. Louis honored its scholars who maintained perfect attendance over the nine-week period.

The celebration highlighted the dedication of both the students and their parents, with all scholars present at school every day, on time, and remaining for the full duration of each school day. In appreciation, the school held a raffle for the students and their parents, with prizes aimed at encouraging continued attendance.

Two students were awarded bikes as part of the raffle for perfect attendance. The winners were identified as Keyounte Gibson from the third grade and Zyonna Wheaton from the second grade. Additionally, two parents were selected to receive tablets, with the winners being the parents of Koriyon Thomas and Miracle Davis.

The event underscores the importance of attendance in the educational journey, and Dunbar Elementary School expressed gratitude to all parents for their support in ensuring their children’s daily presence at school.

