Belleville East High grad Jordan Pickett.Edwardsville High grad Macy Silvey.EDWARDSVILLE - Don't miss out on the action. Support Cougar student-athletes and enjoy exciting, family-friendly entertainment by purchasing tickets for the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville matchup against Southern Indiana on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025.

SIUE's women's squad meets Southern Indiana at 5 p.m. on Thursday, followed by the SIUE men vs. Southern Indiana at 7:30 p.m.

Group tickets are on sale now! Groups of 10 or more may reserve a block of seats by emailing the SIUE Athletics Ticket Office at SIUETickets@siue.edu.

Those attending the Thursday double-header are invited to invest in the Metro East's Division I program by joining the Cougars Champions Fund.

The Cougars Champion fund serves as the primary fundraising arm for the SIUE Cougars Athletics Department and provides financial support to allow for continued growth, sustainability, and competitive excellence of Division I athletics.

All sales are final and tickets are non-refundable.

