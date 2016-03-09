MORO - For Midway Elementary School educators, maintaining a community of learners throughout the lifespan is incredibly important.

Students have strived for excellence in the classroom, the arts, within their community and setting a positive example for their peers.

Wyatt Huber, son of Lori and John Huber, is an excellent example of how a student can thrive in many ways.

Learning from his favorite teacher Miss Stephanie Mayfield, Wyatt has had the opportunity to sharpen his skills in mathematics.

“I love math because I love fractions,” he said. “I’m really good at it and I’m really proud that I didn’t miss anything on my last math test.”

Miss Mayfield is incredibly proud of her student's willingness to help others in the classroom if they may be having problems in areas like math and reading.

"Wyatt is just one of those students who stands out," Mayfield said. "He's very social and he has one of those smiles that makes anything bad going on in your day all go away."

Like other students who thrive in a particular subject, Wyatt finds spelling to be his least favorite part of learning at Midway.

"Although Wyatt doesn't like spelling, he's still a particularly good speller. He loves math and it just comes very quickly to him."

Before the end of the school year, Wyatt wants to play plenty of baseball and work toward becoming a scientist when he grows up.

Midway Elementary School is a primary attendance center, serving students in Early Childhood through second grade.

