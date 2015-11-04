EDWARDSVILLE - For most students, getting through the school year is a feat in itself. Fortunately, there are students like Edwardsville High School senior Kaitlyn Frick who have gone above and beyond to make her fellow student body enjoy their time at school fun and rewarding.

As EHS’s Student Council President, Frick finds pride in her work that she has done throughout her leadership. She has pushed for improving school spirit, planned events for her peers and has kept the relationship between the administration and the student body together.

Frick has been enjoying her time as a Tiger for a variety of reasons, but the opportunity the district has given her to be surrounded by a group of unique and talented people truly makes it all worthwhile.

“Learning to work together with different personalities was an invaluable part of my education that I expect will be very helpful in all post-high school endeavors,” Frick said. “I have also been blessed with the opportunity to form relationships and learn from incredible teachers and administrators.”

Not only does Frick focus on improving the day to day environment for her fellow students EHS, she also finds time out of her intense schedule to give back to the community as much as she can.

“Some of my most significant contributions to the community include a service project with the Edwardsville Children’s Museum, a service called Breakfast Ministry, where I help make breakfast every sixth Saturday for the needy in Granite City, and through various service projects with Student Council,” she said.

Frick credits her parents, Scott and Connie, for instilling the value of community service in her as well as in her siblings and hopes to continue to give back to any community she may live in in the future.

Student Council Sponsor and Foreign Language Department Head Melissa Beck has played a pivotal role in Frick’s success.

“I have been blessed to learn from her leadership and continuously amazed by her ability to deal with every situation with kindness and grace,” Frick said.

With the success of her career as Student Council President beginning to stack up, her future should appear just as bright. After graduation, Frick hopes to attend either St. Louis University, University of Pittsburgh or University of Kentucky and is interested in working in the healthcare field as a physician’s assistant.

