BELLEVILLE — A student was taken into custody Tuesday morning, Sept. 30, 2025, after being found with a firearm at Belleville East High School, authorities said.

At approximately 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, a Belleville Police Department School Resource Officer and school staff were alerted by a student that another student was in possession of a firearm on campus. The Belleville Police Department said the student was immediately isolated, and a search conducted by the School Resource Officer uncovered the weapon.

The juvenile is currently in custody at the Belleville Police Department pending further court proceedings. Officials emphasized that there is no ongoing threat to students or staff.

“The safety of the students and staff was of the highest priority,” the Belleville Police Department said in a statement. “Upon the initial report being received, the Belleville Police Department and Belleville East High School staff acted swiftly to isolate the student and conduct a preliminary investigation.”

The department also expressed gratitude to the student who reported the situation and underscored the importance of collaboration between School Resource Officers and Belleville Township School District 201 staff.

No additional information will be released due to the age of the student involved.

