BETHALTO - Mady McKey is busy; that’s all there is to it.

For her accomplishments, Mady McKey is a DD Homes Network Student of the Month for Civic Memorial High School.

The Civic Memorial senior is heavily involved at school as a student athlete. She plays soccer and tennis, and she has been a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes since she was a freshman. Being a student athlete requires a lot of responsibility and dedication, which McKey demonstrates every day.

On an academic level, McKey has an impressive track record. She is a member of the Spanish Club and the Spanish National Honor Society. She is also involved in the National Honor Society and the mathematics honor society Mu Alpha Theta. These organizations require high grades and many hours of community service.

“I am president of NHS and secretary of Spanish National Honor Society as well as vice president of my class,” McKey said.

McKey volunteers through Civic Memorial’s Eagle Nation Community Outreach Club and her several honor societies. She also works at Pantera’s Pizza and attends Zion Church.

When she isn’t busy with school, work and her extracurriculars, she enjoys riding dirt bikes and four-wheelers, babysitting, and spending time with her loved ones. She has big plans for the future, and she can’t wait to graduate and embark on her next journey.

“I plan to study marine biology at a university in Florida,” she said.

Congratulations to Mady for this recognition by Civic Memorial High School and the DD Homes Network!

