SPRINGFIELD – To address corruption in state government, state Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, supported legislation to examine and reform state ethics and lobbying laws.

“Unethical conflicts of interest have no place in our state political system, and we must implement measures to ensure transparency and integrity,” Stuart said. “Illinois is long overdue for these reforms, and we owe it to residents across Illinois to continue working to end corruption.”

Stuart backed a series of ethics reform measures, including Senate Bill 1639, which requires lobbyists to disclose each unit of government that they lobby, any elected or appointed offices they hold and any sub-lobbyists they hire to lobby on their behalf. This legislation also requires the Secretary of State to create a publicly searchable database to bring together information from lobbyist disclosures, lobbyist campaign contributions and statements of economic interest by state officials.

Stuart also supported House Joint Resolution 93, which creates the Joint Commission on Ethics and Lobbying Reform, a bipartisan and bicameral task force that will examine state ethics and lobbying laws. The task force will also provide recommendations on reforming laws that govern the actions of elected officials, state employees and lobbyists. Both measures passed the House with bipartisan support.

“By examining state ethics and lobbying laws, we can make necessary reforms to ensure that Illinois residents have a government they can trust,” Stuart said. “These measures take important first steps toward a better, more ethical government, but there is more work to be done. I look forward to continue working with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to build a stronger Illinois.”

