SPRINGFIELD – To recognize the Lincoln Middle School cheer team’s recent state championship win, state Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, welcomed the team to the state Capitol on Tuesday to celebrate their accomplishments.

“Group sports like cheerleading and other extracurricular activities provide students a great opportunity to learn skills they will need throughout life and grow into well-rounded individuals,” said Stuart. “I am proud to see this group of young ladies from the Metro East growing into leaders, learning the power of teamwork and succeeding. Congratulations to the Lincoln Middle School cheer team on their recent state championship win!”

The Lincoln Middle School cheer team recently won the 2020 Large Team Routine category of the IESA Cheerleading State Championship. To congratulate the team on their win and successful season, Stuart passed House Resolution 709.

