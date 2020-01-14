SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – To strengthen efforts to prevent and respond to gender-based violence, state Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, is sponsoring legislation urging the U.S. Congress to reauthorize the Violence Against Women Act.

“Gender-based violence is a public health issue and affects millions of men and women across the United States,” said Stuart. “Those seeking to escape a dangerous relationship deserve legal protections so they can build a life away from their abuser.”

It is estimated that one in four women and one in nine men have experienced sexual violence, physical violence or stalking by an intimate partner. Since it was signed into law in 1994, the Violence Against Women Act has strengthened protections for these individuals facing violence in their relationships. The legislation must be renewed every few years, however, and Stuart is sponsoring House Resolution 632, which supports the reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act at the federal level.

“The protections outlined in the Violence Against Women Act are crucial to saving the lives of people at risk of or currently experiencing abuse by a partner,” continued Stuart. “With this resolution, Illinois will send the message that we need to continue protecting those in the most vulnerable of situations.”

The Illinois Department of Human Services offers a free, 24-hour hotline for those affected by intimate partner violence at 877-863-6338.

