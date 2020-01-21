CASEYVILLE, Ill. - State Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, will host a “Coffee with Katie” event to talk with constituents on Saturday, Feb. 8 from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the South Main Diner at 421 South Main St. in Caseyville.

“Although I am in Springfield for most of the week during this time of the year, I continue to host events and opportunities to talk one-on-one with constituents,” said Stuart. “It’s still early in the legislative session, so it is the perfect opportunity for questions and feedback.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Stuart hosts “Coffee with Katie” at local coffee shops or restaurants as an opportunity for constituents to talk with their state representative in a more relaxed setting. Residents are encouraged to attend the event to share their thoughts on state or local issues, and to get to know Stuart better.

“There are numerous laws that took effect this year, like cannabis legalization and vehicle registration fees, that I have been getting questions about,” Stuart said, “I encourage residents to come with their questions, comments, and concerns about legislation or local issues.”

More like this: