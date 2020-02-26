COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – To ensure local women and girls have sufficient access to feminine hygiene products, state Rep. Katie Stuart is collaborating with the Soup-n-Share Outreach Program to host a supply drive for feminine hygiene products. The supply drive will be held throughout the month of March, in honor of Women’s History Month. There will be a donation box at Stuart’s constituent service office, located at 2105 Vandalia St. Unit #16 in Collinsville, as well as at the Soup-n-Share at 5 Caine Drive in Madison.

“Every year, I try to host a few women’s supply drives because the need for tampons and pads is constant,” said Stuart. “The accessibility of hygiene products is not a problem you can solve with one drive. Each month, there are women and girls who worry they won’t have enough supplies to last them and may have to consider missing school or work as a result.”

Stuart’s supply drive will be held during March in partnership with the Soup-n-Share, a community-based organization that works to eliminate hunger, offer free clothing, and free diapers or hygiene products to families across Madison County. Accepted donations include tampons, pads, soap, and other hygiene products. Stuart is also sponsoring legislation to require college campuses to provide feminine hygiene products in public buildings for students and visitors.

“Next time you’re at the grocery store, pick up a box of tampons or pads for someone who needs it in our community,” continued Stuart. “Thank you to Soup-n-Share for partnering with my office to provide this service to women across Madison County.”

