CASEYVILLE - To protect seniors from identity theft and predatory scams, state Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, is partnering with the Illinois Attorney General’s office to host a Senior Fraud Prevention Seminar. The seminar will be on Feb. 21 at 1 p.m. at the Caseyville Public Library, located at 419 S. 2nd St. in Caseyville.

“Each month it seems as though there is a new type of scam facing residents, whether it be over the phone or online,” said Stuart. “Staying up to date with the latest frauds and swindles through the Illinois Attorney General’s office is essential to maintaining your financial health and personal security.”

Article continues after sponsor message

At the seminar, a representative from the Attorney General’s office will give a presentation on identity theft and common financial scams. After an overview of common scams, they will discuss tips that individuals can use to spot financial scams or identity theft online and over the phone. Following the presentation, there will be time for questions from the audience.

“Fraud and identity theft is a serious issue for not only older residents, but for people of all ages,” continued Stuart. “The Illinois Attorney General’s office provides excellent and timely resources for residents to protect themselves.”

More like this: