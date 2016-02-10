EDWARDSVILLE – Katie Stuart will officially announce her candidacy for the Illinois House of Representatives’ 112th District on Thursday, Feb. 11, at the Madison County Courthouse in Edwardsville.

The press conference will take place at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.

“As I’ve walked door-to-door, talking to hundreds of local residents the last few months, I continue to hear the same concerns from families who are frustrated by the political gridlock in Springfield and empty promises from politicians like Dwight Kay that are hurting our communities,” Stuart said.

“We deserve an advocate who will fight for families - an advocate who will fight for decent wages and a strong standard of living - an advocate who will stand up against politicians who want to continue to shrink the middle class and destroy vital programs we rely on, such as public education, higher education, medical care for elderly residents, breast cancer screenings and services for victims of domestic violence and child abuse.”

Stuart is a mathematics instructor at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. She and her husband have two children. The race will be her first run for public office, taking on incumbent state Rep. Dwight Kay.

