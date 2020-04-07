COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – In an effort to streamline services for families and individuals in need during the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, state Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, is highlighting the new “Help is Here” resources available through the Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS).

“As our state continues to address the COVID-19 crisis, many resources have been made available to help families in need, whether the issue be access to child care, unemployment concerns, mental health resources or food and shelter security,” said Stuart. “‘Help is Here’ is a new, one-stop feature offered through IDHS that will help streamline services and give residents access to the latest information available in a time when information is rapidly updating and constantly shifting.”

Stuart is encouraging residents that are experiencing need with housing, health care or other issues to take advantage of the resources offered through “Help is Here” by visiting IDHS’ website at DHS.illinois.gov/helpishere or by calling their hotline at 1-833-234-6343.

“It is reassuring to see our state leaders make significant efforts to help connect Illinoisans with the resources they need while many families are feeling scared about what is to come during this unprecedented time,” continued Stuart. “It is critical that we each continue doing our part by staying home and following the latest recommended guidelines to help bend the curve and save lives.”

