COLLINSVILLE - To promote the safety and health of all women, state Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, is encouraging Illinois women to seek out the Illinois Breast and Cervical Cancer Program (IBCCP), which provides Illinois women with access to screenings for residents who cannot afford this essential health care coverage.

“I recognize how important it is for all women to have access to health care, which is why I recently fought to allow families to have insurance coverage for babies that need human breast milk in order to increase their health from a medically fragile condition,” Stuart said. “Whether it be for nursing or personal health, women should be allowed to have access to screenings and other essential health care services for little or no cost.”

The Breast Cancer and Cervical Cancer Program (IBCCP) is regulated by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH). Not only does this service allow uninsured Illinois women between the ages of 35 and 64 accessibility to various exams, but if the resident is diagnosed with cancer, they would be eligible to accept treatment benefits. For more information, please visit www.dph.illinois.gov or call the Illinois Women's Health-Line at 1-888-522-1282.

“This program allows Illinois women access to exams such as breast exams, mammograms, pelvic exams, and Pap tests that they otherwise may not be able to afford on their own,” continued Stuart. “Routine breast cancer and cervical cancer screenings can allow a woman to save her life if cancer is detected or allow her peace of mind knowing that her body is cancer-free.”

