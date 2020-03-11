SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – To help local women in need, state Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, is hosting a women’s supply drive throughout the month of March, and is sponsoring legislation to increase access to period products statewide.

“The cost of feminine hygiene products can be too much for women that are already struggling to make ends meet. Women should not have to choose between buying sanitary products or feeding themselves or their family,” said Stuart. “Period poverty is an issue that faces women and girls across the state and even right here in our own community, and unfortunately may cause them to miss school or work due to their period if they do not have enough supplies.”

Stuart recently introduced House Bill 3991, which would require public universities and community colleges throughout the state to provide free feminine hygiene products in the bathrooms of their public buildings.

Stuart is also hosting a Women’s Supply Drive during March in partnership with Soup-n-Share, a community-based organization that works to eliminate hunger, offer free clothing, and free diapers or hygiene products to families across Madison County. Accepted donations include tampons, pads, soap and other hygiene products, and can be brought to Stuart’s constituent service office, located at 2105 Vandalia St., Unit #16 in Collinsville or Soup-n-Share at 5 Caine Dr. in Madison.

“The accessibility of feminine hygiene products is not an issue that can be solved with one donation drive, but my legislation would increase access to period products for women across the state,” continued Stuart. “Next time you’re at the grocery store, I encourage you to pick up a box of tampons or pads for a woman in need in our community, and I will continue my efforts to increase access to feminine hygiene products for women in Illinois.”

