SPRINGFIELD – To relieve the financial burden on Illinois’ middle-class families and ensure millionaires and billionaires pay their fair share, state Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, supported Senate Joint Resolution Constitutional Amendment 1, the Fair Tax Amendment, and issued the following statement:

“Throughout my time as state Representative, I have fought against all new tax proposals, and voted against the income tax hike that took effect in 2017, because I know that local families are being crushed by an unfair tax system. Working families in the Metro East are struggling, so I supported a Fair Tax as a necessary first step in building a stronger Illinois by building a stronger middle class.

Article continues after sponsor message

“I supported the Fair Tax Amendment to give local families a say in whether we should continue the status quo of our regressive tax structure, or if we should address our unfair tax system, and call on millionaires and billionaires to pay their fair share.

“Instead of supporting tax hikes and other outrageous proposals like a mileage tax, I supported a Fair Tax plan that will cut taxes for 98.2 percent of families here in our local communities. The Fair Tax plan I fought for is a critical first step to help balance the state budget, invest in a growing economy that creates high-wage jobs, and move Illinois forward after four years of partisan gridlock.”

For more information, please contact Rep. Stuart’s full-time constituent service office at 618-365-6650 or RepKatieStuart@gmail.com.

More like this: