COLLINSVILLE – To provide families in the community with access to clean diapers, state Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, dropped off donated diapers to the Soup-N-Share food bank in Madison, IL. Soup-N-Share recently launched a diaper bank for disadvantaged families with young children. Stuart partnered with other local legislators to collect diapers from around the Metro East to help Soup-N-Share start building up their diaper bank.

“I have held many donation drives to help working families throughout the MetroEast. When I heard that Soup-n-Share was starting a diaper bank to support families that may not have funds to buy these essential items, I was thrilled to partner with them to collect these items,” said Stuart. “This diaper bank will give families one less thing to worry about in their monthly budget. Thank you to the team at Soup-n-Share for undertaking this project!”

Stuart donated several items at the donation drop-off in Madison, Illinois on November 4. Stuart encourages residents to make future donations to the Soup-and-Share Food Bank, located at 5 Caine Dr. in Madison, IL.

