SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Following Gov. JB Pritzker’s delivery of the annual State of the State address, state Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, released the below statement to highlight her plans to lift up middle-class families:

“As the new legislative session begins, I am proud of the progress Illinois has made in the last year after years of partisan gridlock. During my time as State Representative, I have continually fought against all new tax proposals and instead have advocated for a Fair Tax plan to relieve the intense tax burden felt by working and middle-class families. Last spring I also supported a balanced, bipartisan budget that works to pay down the backlog of unpaid bills to put Illinois on firmer financial footing while ensuring our limited resources are invested in valued programs like the MAP Grant for students, and I supported the state’s first infrastructure plan in a decade to rebuild our crumbling roads and bridges and create 500,000 high-wage jobs.

“While I am proud of the progress that has been made in the last year, it is clear that more work must be done to build a stronger Illinois. I am committed to passing policies that lift up middle-class families by continuing investments into job training programs to train the next generation of skilled laborers, passing a balanced, bipartisan budget to continue to improve Illinois’ financial standing and fighting for affordable health care for our families.”

