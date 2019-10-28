EDWARDSVILLE – To support opportunities for recreational activities and economic development, state Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, worked with local elected officials to secure funding for a $2.5 million grant from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources for Edwardsville’s first indoor recreational facility.

“I was happy to work with Mayor Hal Patton and Senator Rachelle Crowe on this project and see that the funding from the state was delivered,” Stuart said. “This project will be beneficial to our whole region and create a new community resource for residents to take advantage of, no matter the weather.”

The money from this project comes from the Park and Recreational Facility Construction Act grant program. The new building will include an indoor ice-skating rink, a four-lane track and a 3,000-square-foot physical fitness center. The building will be constructed near Governors Parkway and the Madison County Transit Bike Trail in Edwardsville. The grant, originally awarded in 2014, was finally made available this year after the state passed a balanced budget this year.

“I look forward to seeing the progress on this project and how it will shape our community in the coming years,” continued Stuart. “The fulfillment of this grant shows that the state of Illinois is investing into our citizens and prioritizing the development of our community.”

