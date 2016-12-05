WOOD RIVER - The Goodwill Retail Store in Wood River closed suddenly on Dec. 3 when it was determined the Vaughn Road facility was in need of massive repairs to stay safe, Roni Vetter, a marketing/advertising manager for MERS/Goodwill headquarters in St. Louis, said.

Those who donate to Goodwill in Wood River are in luck. A heated trailer pickup area with an attendant is being added outside of the now-closed location for donations.

Vetter said an engineer provided the information about the safety inside the building and that was the reason for the quick closure on Dec. 3.

After discussion, MERS/Goodwill decided the heated trailer with an attendant for pickup in Wood River would be a great option.

Alton, Edwardsville and Granite City also have open retail stores and drop off points for anyone who wants to drop off items or shop.



“We have three or four donation trailers on the Missouri side, but this will give us one in Illinois,” Better said. “A lot of times if someone has a donation in the car, they don’t want to go across the county to drop off items. We want to be able to give them the opportunity for convenience in Wood River to drop off donations.”



An exact date of when the trailer would arrive in Wood River had not yet been set, but it should be in the near future, Vetter said.



“Look to see a nice, possibly wrapped trailer in the Goodwill parking lot in Wood River soon,” she said, anticipating its arrival.

This is a link for Goodwill store locations: https://mersgoodwill.org/store-location-hours/

