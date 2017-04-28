HARDIN - Talent and flashiness can get you places, but pitching and defense wins championships. The Carrollton Hawks defeated the Calhoun Warriors 2-1 in a high-quality Class 1A game and claimed the WIVC South outright title, their first since 2012.

Arguably the two best pitchers in the conference and among the top echelon in the Riverbender area Calhoun’s Easton Clark and Carrollton’s Blake Struble went toe to toe.

“Very tough game and opponent,” Carrollton coach Jeff Krumwiede said. “We knew Clark against Struble would go down to the wire, and it was a well-played game.”

Clark limited the high-powered Hawks lineup to four hits and two earned runs while striking out and walking one apiece. He wasn’t dominating, but his command was on point.

“He did great I mean he was really locating well. He was throwing well, and it’s really tough to beat a kid like that, but it’s good when you do,” Struble said.

“He was hitting his spots pretty good and kept them off balance with his curve and changeup,” Longnecker said.

On the other hand, Struble was overwhelming in different phases of the game but needed some assistance from his outfielders.

“They did great today. We would never have won that game with the defense like we had,” Struble said.

With two outs in the top of the third inning, Calhoun had runners on second and third with A.J. Hillen at the plate. On a 3-2 count, he laced a sinking line drive to shallow right field, but Gabe Jones was in the vicinity, dove and caught the ball inches before it touched the surface to keep the score leveled at 2-2.

In the middle of the inning, Struble and Jeremy Watson got on base with a pair of singles that set up lead-off hitter Jerrett Smith with a golden opportunity to get his team on the board first. Smith put the ball in play to the Warriors third baseman, whose throw to second base was low and skipped past the second basemen, which allowed Struble to round third and score. Two batters later, Nathan Walker drove in Watson on a fielder's choice to give the Hawks a 2-0 cushion.

“In both games they made plays, and we didn’t make a few plays,” Calhoun coach Casey Longnecker said. “That allows two bad throws that allow two runs to score in that inning, but the pitchers did a great job.”

In the top of the fourth inning, center fielder Jeremy Watson robbed Conner Gilman of at least a double with an even more acrobatic catch as he leaped and caught the ball in full flight going to his right.

“In big games like this the teams that make more of those plays usually come out on top, and that showed in both games,” Longnecker said.

Calhoun threatened to get a rally going in the top of the fifth when Ty Bick lined a pitch to left field, but Walker was there for the catch and proceeded to throw out Gunner Armbruster as the senior slipped on his way back to first base. However, the Warriors would fight back in the very next inning as Wes Klocke drew a walk and stole second base with Gilman up. On Tuesday he flew out with the bases loaded in the top of the sixth inning to end a potential comeback rally, but this time he came through with a RBI single into right field.

A one-run lead was not safe despite being at home and with Struble on the mound for the Hawks and the Warriors did not go down easy. With one out to go in the game, Struble attempted to pick off his second runner of the game, but his throw to first was wild and the runner, Trenton Buchanan made it to third base. However, Struble wasn’t rattled and got Armbruster to hit a comebacker, and flipped the ball to first baseman Kyle Waters to end the game and claim the outright WIVC South title.

“We didn’t come up with a big hit, and we had runners in scoring position a couple of different times and the same thing on Tuesday,” Longnecker. “We just gotta find a way to get a big hit.”

Struble finished the game with six strikeouts, two walks, a earned run and four hits surrendered. The junior southpaw has made noticeable improvements since last year’s success, but still, thinks he isn’t where he wants to be.

“I’ve worked hard, but not as consistent yet,” Struble said. I’m not glad where I am. I want to throw harder, locate pitches and not give up as many hits or walks like today. That’s my main goal.”

“He’s got good stuff and command all year long,” Krumwiede said. “It’s been about working ahead of hitters and getting his slider over, and he was able to do that for the most part today.”

The win gives Carrollton their 19th of the season and aims for number 20 today against Pittsfield at home at 4:30 p.m. with Jones slated to get the start. It is the third time the two schools have attempted to play but were denied each time by an account of rain.

Jerrett Smith was the leadoff hitter and shortstop for the Hawks today because Alex Bowker was sidelined with a “tooth issue,” according to Krumwiede and it is not certain he will be back for the game against Pittsfield.

“That was great to get this win without him and for our guys to step in and fill his role,” Krumwiede said. “He’s such a big part of our offense in that leadoff spot, and we really missed him there.”

Calhoun falls to 15-10, but hope to resurface with a doubleheader at home on Saturday facing Piasa Southwestern at 10 a.m. and later Gillespie at 2 p.m.

Any chance of a potential game three between the two rivals would have to happen in the sectionals of the IHSA Class 1A playoffs, which is not improbable by any means.

“Hopefully, maybe we can meet up in the sectionals and get another shot at them,” Longnecker said.

