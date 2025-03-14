East Alton Wind Damage

EAST ALTON — Strong winds swept through the Riverbend area today, causing significant damage in East Alton ahead of anticipated severe storms expected to arrive between 10 p.m. and midnight.

Multiple reports of downed trees and power lines were received throughout the town. In one incident, a tree fell in the afternoon, blocking the 600 block of Bowman in East Alton.

At approximately 7 p.m. Friday, March 14, 2025, part of the roofing on a building in the 600 block of Berkshire Boulevard was ripped off, along with electrical wires. Nearby, in the 400 block of Shamrock, power lines were reported sparking, along with a transformer that was emitting sparks.

The East Alton Fire Department was stretched thin due to the volume of incidents, prompting assistance from neighboring towns Wood River and Roxana. Reports indicated that several other nearby municipalities were also experiencing similar issues with downed power lines.

A total of 56 were reported without power by Ameren Illinois in the 8:30 p.m. range on Friday in East Alton. A total of 471 were without power in the Wood River zip code and 132 in the Alton zip code at that time.

Authorities are urging residents to exercise caution as storms approach the area.

