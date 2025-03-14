East Alton Wind Damage

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

EAST ALTON — Strong winds swept through the Riverbend area today, causing significant damage in East Alton ahead of anticipated severe storms expected to arrive between 10 p.m. and midnight.

Multiple reports of downed trees and power lines were received throughout the town. In one incident, a tree fell in the afternoon, blocking the 600 block of Bowman in East Alton.

Article continues after sponsor message

At approximately 7 p.m. Friday, March 14, 2025, part of the roofing on a building in the 600 block of Berkshire Boulevard was ripped off, along with electrical wires. Nearby, in the 400 block of Shamrock, power lines were reported sparking, along with a transformer that was emitting sparks.

The East Alton Fire Department was stretched thin due to the volume of incidents, prompting assistance from neighboring towns Wood River and Roxana. Reports indicated that several other nearby municipalities were also experiencing similar issues with downed power lines.

A total of 56 were reported without power by Ameren Illinois in the 8:30 p.m. range on Friday in East Alton. A total of 471 were without power in the Wood River zip code and 132 in the Alton zip code at that time.

Authorities are urging residents to exercise caution as storms approach the area.

More like this:

National Weather Service Investigates Possible Tornado Touchdowns in O'Fallon, West Alton, MO.
Mar 17, 2025
Alton Fire Department Battles Structure Fire On Residence Street
Mar 21, 2025
Update: Power Restoration Efforts Underway After Truck Strikes Power Pole
Mar 18, 2025
Illinois State Police Seek Answers In Death Of 19-Year-Old In East St. Louis
Mar 10, 2025
East Alton Man Accused Of Aggravated Robbery In Wood River Continues To Face Charges
Jan 21, 2025

 