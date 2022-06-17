ALTON - Alton and surrounding areas were hit by a strong storm around 4:30 a.m. on Friday. Ameren Illinois reports that many are without power after the storm. Ameren Illinois spokesperson Brian Bretsch said at 7:25 a.m. Friday that 5,000 customers were reported without power in Madison County, 4,200 out in Macoupin County, and 2,600 without electricity in St. Clair County because of the storm.

Ameren Illinois is being dispatched to various locations throughout the region for cleanup. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch had been issued for the area for multiple hours.

The Emergency Operations Center was activated at 6:30 a.m. and Bretsch said: "We are calling in crews and contractors to start restoration efforts."

The above photos are from damage in Alton on 15th Street and Logan.

Article continues after sponsor message

At 1:50 p.m. Friday, Bretsch said: "I do not have any restoration times just yet, but I have confirmed Ameren Illinois from up north around Peoria, Galesburg, LaSalle, Washington are being sent to assist with restoration. We are asking crews to assist from Missouri, Ohio, and West Virginia."

This is the Ameren Illinois outage map:

https://outagemap.ameren.com/

More to come.

More like this: