BROOKINGS, S.D. – South Dakota State made seven of its first eight shots in the opening period Sunday as the Jackrabbits raced past SIUE women's basketball 82-49 at Frost Arena.

"We ran into a good team that came out and started the game by knocking down shots," said SIUE Head Coach Paula Buscher. "We didn't play our best, but that's a good team."

The Jackrabbits, 2-0, shot 76.5 percent (13-17) in the first period along and ran out to a 32-10 lead after one period.

SIUE, 0-2, shot 20 of 59 (33.9 percent) for the game. Lauren White was SIUE's lone player scoring in double figures. Donshel Beck finished with nine points and a team-leading 11 rebounds.

"We need to get more disciplined on the offensive end and the defensive end," said Buscher. "Honestly, we need to get better at what we're doing."

Macy Miller led three South Dakota State players in double figures with 18 points. Kerri Yong and Madison Guebert added 14 points each.

SIUE returns back home and makes a quick trip to Saint Louis for its third straight road contest to start the season Thursday against the Billikens. Game time is 4:30 p.m. at Chaifetz Arena.

"We need to put this one behind us and move on and grow from it," Buscher said.

