ALTON - The Marquette Catholic girls volleyball team secured a 2-1 victory on Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025, over Granite City, winning by set scores of 25-10, 22-25, and 25-21. The win improves Marquette’s season record to 17-14.

The match featured strong performances from several players. Sharon Dugas contributed three blocks, four kills, and two digs. Mia Moore recorded 10 service points on 15 serves, along with two kills and 11 digs. Karly Davenport added seven service points on 11 serves and three kills.

Ari Davenport and Brooke Keller each contributed six service points and five assists, with Ari also adding two kills. Emma Demsey led the team defensively with 12 digs and nine receptions, while Morgan Rister had 19 receptions. Reese Bechtold led the team in kills with nine. Ella Tesson contributed four kills and one block, and Allie Weiner added three blocks, four digs, and one kill. Kaydie Everett finished with five receptions and six digs.

In addition to the varsity win, Marquette’s freshman and junior varsity teams also defeated Granite City on Wednesday. Marquette is scheduled to host Jersey on Thursday for the final home match of the season.

