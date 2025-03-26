EDWARDSVILLE — Collinsville's girls soccer team faced a challenging match against Edwardsville on Tuesday night, March 25, 2025, ending with a 3-1 defeat after a competitive first half that saw both teams level at 1-1.

Ava Digiroalmo scored the lone goal for the Kahoks in the first half, showcasing the team's offensive capabilities against a strong Edwardsville squad.

Despite the eventual loss, Collinsville's goaltender, Karly VanDyke, made numerous saves, demonstrating her skill and expected leadership as a key player for the season.

Looking ahead, Collinsville will host its annual Pink-Out game at home on Thursday night, and fans are encouraged to attend the special night.

The Kahoks are scheduled to travel to Belleville West on April 1 and will return home to face Alton on April 8. All matches are set to begin at 6:30 p.m.