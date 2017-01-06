EDWARDSVILLE - An Illinois Drill Team Association Regional Championship event is set from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at Edwardsville High School. The competition will include the talents of 41 different schools.

Edwardsville High’s varsity dance team head coach Lisa Stark said the competition should be fantastic and there are several area teams entered including Edwardsville, Alton, Civic Memorial, Marquette Catholic, Triad, Collinsville and Metro-East Lutheran.

Edwardsville’s varsity girls will perform at 9:50 a.m. in the morning and also at 12:08 p.m. Civic Memorial goes on at 8:30 a.m. and Roxana at 8:46 a.m. Alton High’s varsity will go on at 2:30. Edwardsville’s JV will perform at 3:38 p.m.

“I think we should do excellent in the competition,” Stark said. “We placed third against Chicago teams in our first competition. The teams are really outstanding. The girls are working hard continuing to go over tings. This will be one of our best years ever. We expect our girls to do really well on Saturday.”

Highland will appear at 9:34 a.m., Triad at 9:42 a.m. and Collinsville at 10:06 a.m. Granite City has solo performances set for 10:15 a.m.

