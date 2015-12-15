METRO EAST LUTHERAN 37, MARISSA 31: Stiff defense by Metro East Lutheran helped the Knights take a 37-31 win over Marissa in a non-conference game at Hooks Gym in Edwardsville Monday night.

The Knights held a 21-16 lead at the half and extended it to 32-24 at three-quarter time, but MEL errors helped the Meteors rally to 32-29. The Knights defense held tight and Marissa could not get any closer.

Metro East Lutheran Coach Rob Stock said his team didn’t shoot as well as he wanted, but the defense was nothing but stellar.

Article continues after sponsor message

The coach said the Knights kept Marissa away from the basket with tight defense throughout the night.

“We are getting used to playing as a team,” he said. “We have a lot of talent and I think we will be a strong team by the end of the year.”

Abby Yurchuk led MEL (5-5) with 11 points, with Ellen Schulte adding 10 and Karly Schley nine. Marissa (3-7) was led by Emily Skorcz's 12 points, with Kyla Krause adding nine.

MEL travels to Centralia for a clash with Christ Our Rock Lutheran Friday night.

More like this: