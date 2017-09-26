ALTON - The North Alton Godfrey Business Council invites you to be among the first to celebrate the milestones achieved to date and take a “Stroll on the Benjamin Godfrey Legacy Trail."

This event also launches the fundraising, as the journey enters the final phases toward completion. On Thursday, October 12th at 6:00 pm at Ahlemeyer Atrium, Lewis and Clark College, Benjamin Godfrey and Theron Baldwin will escort you down the Legacy Trail.

This unique celebration features a delicious menu of period dining, accompanied by music of the day, a cash bar to enhance your stroll through Godfrey’s landmarks, and highlighted by the opportunity to view the premiere public viewing of the just released documentary portraying a historical account of the life and entrepreneurial spirit of Benjamin Godfrey his significance to Alton and Godfrey, Illinois.

Advance reservations are required by October 5th , with additional information available at (618) 465-6676 and (618) 466-8353 or (800) 258-6645. Tickets are $50 per person and available for purchase at Liberty Bank at 2403 Homer Adams Parkway and The Alton Convention and Visitor's Bureau in Downtown Alton. Order tickets or donate to the project by mail: PO Box 306, Godfrey, IL 62035. Checks should be made payable to: Benjamin Godfrey Legacy Trail.

The intended purposes of this Project are to provide a knowledge base for our young children, make the community more aware of the importance of numerous contributions of Godfrey, preserve his scholarship and vision for future generations, and to add yet another significant tourism piece to the historical mix of the region.

Benjamin Godfrey’s portrayal will be presented on several platforms - a 20-minute video documentary, a descriptive brochure, a self-guided audio presentation, a curriculum developed for 3rd and 4th graders - supplemented by a children's book illustrating and telling the story of this visionary. The foundation of these informational elements will be permanent markers identifying:

The Godfrey and Gilman Warehouse St. Paul's Episcopal Church The Godfrey and Gilman home sites The Alton and Sangamon Railroad The Godfrey Mansion The Godfrey Cemetery The Benjamin Godfrey Chapel Monticello College (now Lewis and Clark College) The Plank Road traversing between the Mansion in Godfrey and 4th & Belle in Alton

A Committee of worthy historians, educators, a former site owner, local published author, foundation and municipal executives, and interested Council members have been meeting for more than 2 years to plan, arrange promotion, raise funds, and execute this project.

Other major contributors are creative and talented Alton High School illustrators, a local consulting firm, Confluence Business Advisors, produced the documentary, and Abbey Inc., a local graphic design firm, supported the project.

For more information about this project or the North Alton-Godfrey Business Council contact Zeke Jabusch at 618-466-8353, or go online to: https://www.facebook.com/northaltongodfreybc/ or http://www.northaltongodfreybc.com/home.html

