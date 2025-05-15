Our Daily Show Interview! OSF St. Anthony's: May is Stroke Awareness Month

ALTON - Brittany Best, BSN RN and Stroke Navigator at OSF Healthcare in Alton, discussed the significance of Stroke Awareness Month on C.J. Nasello's Our Daily Show! and the critical need for recognizing stroke symptoms and seeking immediate care.

Best, who recently transitioned to her current role after 12 years working in the emergency room area, emphasized that strokes can occur at any age and remain the fifth leading cause of death and a major cause of long-term disability.

“It has been a good change, it has been a good transition,” she said of her new position.

She highlighted the importance of the “BE FAST” acronym for identifying stroke symptoms: sudden loss of balance, facial drooping, arm weakness, speech difficulties or slurred speech, and the urgency to call 911 if any of these signs develop. Best noted that symptoms can be one or multiple and stressed, “If you see one, seek attention.”

Women face unique risks, with one in five experiencing a stroke. They may have more subtle symptoms, especially if they have risk factors such as pregnancy, birth control use, hormonal therapy, or migraines.

“Each minute of delay in stroke treatment time is of the essence,” Best said. “Every second care is delayed increases the risk of brain cell damage. Every minute matters.”

She added that 80 percent of strokes are preventable through controlling modifiable risk factors, including blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes, unhealthy diet, and alcohol use.

Best encourages regular checkups, healthy eating, and staying active as key prevention measures. She also leads a stroke support group that meets every third Monday at OSF Rehabilitation in Alton.

Article continues after sponsor message

The group provides a relaxed atmosphere where stroke survivors and caregivers can share experiences. “We sometimes have guest speakers and try to hit different topics. Snacks make it a welcoming space,” Best said.

In addition to her work at OSF Healthcare, Best participates in community outreach such as the Alton Artisans Market, offering free blood pressure checks, prevention tips, and answering questions about stroke care. She will be available at the Artisans Market this weekend, May 17, 2025.

HOW TO DETECT STROKE SYMPTOMS

You may have heard the term FAST when it comes to stroke.

F– Face drooping is exhibited by the patient!

A – Arm weakness or possible paralysis has occurred!

S – Speech becomes impaired or slurring of words is exhibited!

T – Time – Call 911 ASAP! No driving.

The following is a bit more detailed and precise. If you notice any of these signs, ACT IMMEDIATELY:

Sudden numbness, or weakness of the face, arm, or leg, especially on one side of the body

Sudden droopiness in the mouth while trying to smile

Sudden change of vision – blurred, blackened, or double-vision in one or both eyes

Sudden severe or persistent headache

Sudden trouble with speaking or understanding speech

Sudden loss of balance or coordination

More like this: