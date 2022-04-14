COLLINSVILLE – Today, Illinois State Police (ISP) officials dedicated Illinois Route 3 from Kaskaskia Road to GG Road in Waterloo, Illinois as Trooper Nicholas J. Hopkins Memorial Highway in honor of the fallen Trooper. On August 23, 2019, Trooper Nicholas Hopkins, #6141 and other ISP Troopers were executing a search warrant at a residence in East Saint Louis when Trooper Hopkins was struck by gunfire. Trooper Hopkins tragically lost his life as a result of his injuries.

“Nick was known for his selfless acts and the huge smile permanently affixed across his face,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. “Trooper Hopkins made the ultimate sacrifice to protect the people of Illinois and his dedication and service now will be known to everyone traveling down this stretch of Illinois Route 3 as they see the sign in his honor.”

Trooper Hopkins was 33-years-old and a 10-year veteran of the Illinois State Police. Trooper Hopkins’ family and friends joined ISP for a dedication ceremony at Life Community Church unveiling one sign followed by a procession to the sign posted along Illinois Route 3.

“Once someone is gone you realize how much you miss the little things,” said Trooper Hopkins’ wife Whitney Hopkins. “Nick touched so many lives and it continues to amaze me how many lives are still impacted by him. This highway memorial is such an incredible way to give him the recognition and remember all the kind things he did for everyone. Our family will never be the same, but we are so grateful for the memories we made and the support we receive every day from the people we love.”

