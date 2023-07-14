Alton City Council Meeting, July 12, 2023

ALTON - The Alton City Council moved quickly through passing several items on Wednesday night’s agenda during their first City Council meeting with newly-seated Alderman John Meehan. Among the items passed were several street closures to facilitate upcoming events, as well as improvements to a few streets around the city.

The council unanimously approved the closure of 3rd street to facilitate the Funky Butt Brass Band Concert on Friday, July 14. The concert will be hosted by Alton Main Street and held from 7 to 9 p.m. in the Alton-Godfrey Rotary Park, located on the corner of East 3rd and Easton Street in Alton.

Also approved were the closures of 3rd Street, State Street, and Belle Street to facilitate the All-Wheels Drive-In Car Show. The event was originally scheduled earlier this summer but was rescheduled due to rain - it will now be held this Sunday, July 16 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cars will be lined up along 3rd Street between Piasa and State Streets in downtown Alton.

Later this fall, Alton Main Street will be hosting the Aaron Kamm & the One Drops Concert on August 18 from 7 to 9 p.m. in the Alton-Godfrey Rotary Park. The City Council voted to approve the partial closure of 3rd Street within the boundary of the City Hall parking lot to facilitate the event.

A request to sell and/or serve alcohol at the Marquette Catholic High School Homecoming Block Party was also approved by the council. The event will be held on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, from 5 to 11:30 p.m. at the high school, located at 219 E. 4th St. in Alton.

The council also approved improvements to the following streets and roads under the Illinois Highway Code: College Avenue from Holman Street to Johnson Street

Rock Springs Drive from Memorial Drive to College Avenue

Johnson Street from College Avenue to Tremont Street

College Avenue from Johnson Street to Pleasant Street

$85,000 worth of improvements are set to be made to those streets, including sidewalk removal and replacement, curb ramp upgrades, and more.

Also approved was the placement of speed limit signs on eastbound and westbound Henry Street beginning at 4th Street and ending at Blair Street.

The Public Works Department gained approval from the City Council to solicit proposals for the preliminary, design, and construction engineering services required for the replacement of the North Seminary Road bridge.

A full recording of the July 12 meeting can be watched at the top of this story or on Riverbender.com/video.

