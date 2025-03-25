ALTON - Mayoral candidate and Third Ward Alderman Ray Strebel responded to a recently circulated recording involving property owner Zachariah Yinger, calling it a "political hit job" meant to distract voters from the real issue: who is actually taking action to clean up Alton.

"This recording changes nothing," Strebel said. "It's a political stunt pushed by opponents who've been silent while I've done the hard work of cleaning up Alton."

Strebel reiterated that he was contacted by Yinger and spoke with him as part of his effort to get troubled properties into better hands.

"I'll take any call if it helps get bad actors out of Alton," Strebel said. "And I encourage anyone to actually listen to the recording — they'll hear someone focused on helping this city, not playing politics."

Strebel was the first public official to call for the revocation of Yinger's business licenses and demand that Alton send a clear message that criminal behavior won't be tolerated.

"My position has never changed. I made it clear then, and I make it clear now — people who don't follow the law have no place in our city," he said.

He also pointed out the hypocrisy of the recent attacks. "My opponents didn't speak up, didn't act, and now they're trying to rewrite history. The real story here is their failure to lead —and their last-minute attempt to tear down someone who did."

As mayor, Strebel says he'll continue that leadership. "I won't be distracted by political games.

I'm focused on fixing what's broken in Alton — our safety, our streets, our economy. I'm proud of my record, and I'll keep fighting for what's right."

About Ray Strebel: Ray Strebel is a third-generation Alton resident, local leader, and small business owner who will transform our city and end business as usual.

The following is a recording of the phone call:

