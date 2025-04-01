ALTON - Alton Alderman and candidate for Mayor Ray Strebel's campaign outlines several key themes, starting with a commitment to restoring fiscal responsibility. He argues that understanding the allocation of tax dollars should be accessible to all residents.

"You shouldn’t need an accounting degree to understand how your tax dollars are spent," he said, asserting that City Hall should operate as efficiently as families manage their own budgets. He expressed concerns over proposed salary increases for department heads, labeling such actions as "negligence" rather than leadership.

Public safety is another cornerstone of Strebel's campaign, as he highlights Alton's crime rate, which he notes is higher than the national average.

"That’s not just a statistic — that’s a wake-up call," he said, advocating for proactive measures to enhance community safety. Strebel argues that a secure environment is crucial for attracting families and businesses to the area.

Infrastructure also features prominently in his agenda. Strebel calls for a comprehensive approach to urban development, noting the need for a systematic plan to improve roads and walkways.

Article continues after sponsor message

"Infrastructure isn’t just concrete and asphalt—it’s the foundation of opportunity," he stated, pledging to seek funding for improvements without raising taxes.

In addition to public safety and infrastructure, Strebel is focused on economic development and neighborhood revitalization. He aims to streamline the process for businesses seeking to establish themselves in Alton, emphasizing the importance of family-owned enterprises.

"As a businessman, I know we need to roll out the red carpet," he remarked, indicating his intent to foster a welcoming environment for new and existing businesses.

Lastly, Strebel emphasizes the importance of leadership that listens and acts.

He describes himself as a builder, not a politician, asserting that effective leadership involves collaboration and responsiveness to community needs.

"When people call me, I show up," he said, promising to be accessible to residents across all neighborhoods.

More like this: