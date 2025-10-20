GRAFTON — A male dog found running loose in Grafton around Oct. 15, 2025, began showing signs of illness the following day and was taken to Hawthorne Animal Hospital in Glen Carbon, where staff suspected the animal might have contracted rabies.

The dog was euthanized for testing, with results expected around Oct. 30, 2025, or later. Officials advise that anyone who had direct physical contact with the dog should consider consulting their physician.

Rabies is typically transmitted to stray dogs through the bite of an infected animal. The virus is present in the saliva of a rabid animal and can also spread if saliva enters an open wound or mucous membranes. This can occur if a stray dog fights with a rabid animal such as a bat, raccoon, skunk, fox, or another infected stray dog.

No further information will be available until the test results are received.

Updates will be provided at that time unless the dog’s owner comes forward.

