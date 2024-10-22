ALTON — Members of the Strategic Jiu Jitsu School recently showcased their skills at a Springfield competition, earning multiple top prizes across various divisions.

Marcus Paul, a 10-11-year-old competitor from Carrollton, secured second place in his division, which included participants weighing under 150 pounds.

This event marked Marcus's first competition after several months of training, Keith Steinacher of the school said.

"I am looking forward to competing again," Paul said.

Natalie Steinacher, representing Jerseyville, claimed first place in the Women’s Blue Belt Absolute Division. After taking a decade-long break from competition, Natalie returned to the mat with renewed vigor. She has been training consistently for the past four years and expressed her desire to challenge herself through competition, Keith Steinacher said.

Keith Steinacher, also from Jerseyville, competed in the Black Belt Absolute Division. This was his first competition as a Black Belt competitor, and he expressed enthusiasm for the challenges that lie ahead, stating, "Looking forward to the challenging matches ahead of me."

The competition served as a platform for these athletes to demonstrate their dedication and skill in the sport of Jiu Jitsu, highlighting the training and commitment fostered at Strategic Jiu Jitsu School.

