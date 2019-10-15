WASHINGTON - Stephen Strasburg tied a career postseason high with 12 strikeouts, and Howie Kendrick had three doubles and drove home three runs as the Washington Nationals won in dominating fashion over the St. Louis Cardinals 8-1 in game three of the National League Championship Series Monday night at Nationals Park.

The Nats now lead the best-of-seven series 3-0 and can clinch the franchise's first-ever trip to the World Series with a win in game four Tuesday night. The team dates back to the 1969 expansion, when they were known as the Montreal Expos, and moved to Washington in 2005.

Washington got on the board first with a four-run third inning, starting with a Victor Robles base hit off Cardinal starter Jack Flaherty. Strasburg sacrificed Robles to second, and after Trea Turner struck out, Adam Eaton singled home Robles to put the Nationals up 1-0. Anthony Rendon then doubled to left on a fly ball that Marcell Ozuna slid across to try to make the catch, but the ball popped out of his glove, allowing Eaton to score, making it 2-0. Juan Soto drew a walk, and after a wild pitch advanced the runners, Kendrick doubled to the gap in right-center, scoring two runs to make it 4-0 for Washington. A Ryan Zimmerman grounder to first ended the inning.

The Nats extended their lead in the home half of the fifth when, with one out, Rendon singled to center, and one out later, with John Brebbia replacing Flaherty, Kendrick doubled home Rendon to make it 5-0, and a Zimmerman double brought home Kendrick to make the score 6-0.

Robles hit a solo homer to the seats in right-center in the bottom of the sixth to make it 7-0, but in the top of the seventh, the Cardinals got a run back, starting with a Jose Martinez single to right. Yadier Molina followed suit with another hit, this one to left, and after a Tommy Edman strikeout, Paul DeJong singled to left, and when Juan Soto's throw got away, Martinez raced in to score, making the score 7-1 Washington. Soto was charged with an error on the play, but back-to-back strikeouts ended the inning.

The Nationals got their final run in the bottom of the seventh, with Daniel Ponce de Leon pitching for St. Louis. After a pair of strikeouts opened the inning, Kendrick doubled again, this time to center, and Zimmerman singled home Kendrick to make it 8-1. A Kurt Suzuki strikeout ended the inning.

Fernando Rodney pitched the eighth inning, and Tanner Rainey the ninth to end the game in favor on Washington before a loudly-cheering crowd.

Flaherty took the loss for the Cardinals, conceding four runs on five hits while walking two and fanning six.

Washington can clinch the first World Series appearance for the nation's capital since 1933 with a win in game four Tuesday night, with Patrick Corbin taking the mound for the Nationals against the Cardinals' Dakota Hudson. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:08 p.m. If game five is needed, it's scheduled for Wednesday afternoon at 3:08 p.m.

