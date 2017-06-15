EDWARDSVILLE – Summer storms played havoc with both Alton Post 126's junior American Legion baseball team and with the Metro East Bears Wednesday evening in their scheduled games at SIU-Edwardsville's Roy Lee Field.

Alton's juniors would up in a 2-2 tie with Valmeyer's senior team with five innings in the books after SIUE officials detected lightning within 10 miles of the field; under school rules, the facility was ordered cleared for 30 minutes, but the game was later declared a draw.

The Bears' District 22 game against Smithton got through one inning of play before the umpires saw lightning in an approaching storm and ordered a halt to play; the lights at the field soon went out and the game was stopped in the top of the second with two out and Smithon's Dylan Neuner with a 3-0 count and the Bears holding a 1-0 lead after Blake Vandiver doubled home Cole Hansel in the bottom of the first. A makeup date is to be determined.

“We got our work in,” said Alton junior manager Dennis Sharp. “I got to see Rylee (Bernot) threw very well tonight; that's what I was hoping. We had a nice game against Valmeyer – we showed we can play a little senior ball. We beat them three or four times last year to get to the (Illinois junior Legion) state tournament.

“They know us well, we know them well; we had a good game against them.”

Sharp was happy his team got the work they needed in on the evening. “We need to get some hits, some swings and saw some better pitching,” Sharp said. “That's what I was really hoping to accomplish tonight. Rylee really surprised me; he came out with a curveball, a change-up working well and spotting the fastball. He's been a little rusty about a week, so I was really happy seeing him put it together tonight.”

Alton scored in the first and third innings to take a 2-0 lead, but Valmeyer scored twice in the fourth. Ryan Best scored the first Alton run on a sacrifice fly while Brendan Walker had the second Alton run in the third; Post 126 went to 11-3-1 on the year with the draw.

Alton's juniors travel to Highland for a game at 5:30 p.m. today, then host Eureka, Mo., at 6 p.m. Friday at Alton High's Redbird Field and host Jerseyville for an 11 a.m. doubleheader Saturday at Redbird Field in a twin bill moved up from the original 1 p.m. start time.

